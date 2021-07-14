Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $9,363,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.28.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.60. 30,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,122. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

