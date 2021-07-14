Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.97 Million in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total value of $2,454,868.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

