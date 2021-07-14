Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 54,858 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,120.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,858 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

