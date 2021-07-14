Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 71,118 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6,016.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,118 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

