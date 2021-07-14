Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,606,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 197,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $93,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

