Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Plexus by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 807,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

