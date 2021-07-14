Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0496 on Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Playcent has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $266,037.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.72 or 0.00854134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005346 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

