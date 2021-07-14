Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PAGP. Barclays cut their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 37.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 1,090,470 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 57.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,478,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,695,000 after buying an additional 1,272,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after buying an additional 1,993,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

