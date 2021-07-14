Piper Sandler Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $143.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Crocs stock opened at $117.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $118.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

