Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $3.14 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $11.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $346.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

