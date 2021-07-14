Piper Sandler Comments on Virtu Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 84.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 201.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.