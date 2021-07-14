Piper Sandler Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $435.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $46.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $10.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $38.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.36.

GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.01. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

