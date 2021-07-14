Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ellington Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $783.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

