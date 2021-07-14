Pinkcoin Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $2,614.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00375239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002952 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $519.61 or 0.01574228 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,343,866 coins and its circulating supply is 429,083,430 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

