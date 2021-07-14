Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00.

NRIX stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 244,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $9,475,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.