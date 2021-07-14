Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.61 Million

Brokerages expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to announce sales of $113.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $109.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $466.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $451.20 million to $506.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $497.56 million, with estimates ranging from $462.90 million to $586.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

DOC stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,601. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after purchasing an additional 276,842 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

