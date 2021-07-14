Photronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,095 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,897% compared to the typical daily volume of 170 call options.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 9,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $123,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,735.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,776 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,060,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAB stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $803.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.