Philip Ryan Sr. Barros Sells 16,052 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ICHR) CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60.

Philip Ryan Sr. Barros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 14,573 shares of Ichor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total transaction of $735,499.31.

Shares of NYSE ICHR opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

