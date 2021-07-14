Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Director Sells $1,362,000.00 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 40,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00.

PHAT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,443. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

