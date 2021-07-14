Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,113 shares.The stock last traded at $11.60 and had previously closed at $11.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

