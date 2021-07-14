Phala.Network Price Reaches $0.69 (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00848833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

