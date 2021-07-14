PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of GHY opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.53.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile
