Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Trimmed by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,728 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

