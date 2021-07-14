Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 497.50 ($6.50).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 470.08 ($6.14) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 488 ($6.38). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,369.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 46,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.77), for a total value of £205,269.22 ($268,185.55).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

