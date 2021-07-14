Peter Silvio Sells 2,000 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) CTO Peter Silvio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00.

NYSE SSTK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shutterstock by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

