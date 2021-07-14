Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 18,174 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 18,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $776,575.02.
ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,538. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.