Pete Godbole Sells 21,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Pete Godbole sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $699,930.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.60. 51,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,333. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

