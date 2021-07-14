PerkinElmer, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the medical research company on Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

PerkinElmer has a payout ratio of 2.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PerkinElmer to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NYSE PKI opened at $153.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

