Perestroika Buys 2,900,000 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Director Perestroika acquired 2,900,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $11,484,000.00.

Perestroika also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Perestroika acquired 1,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of Transocean stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Transocean by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth $15,211,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

