Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 70,336 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,336 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GRTX. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 114,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4,795.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

