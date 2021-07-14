Perceptive Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,902 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Protara Therapeutics worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). As a group, research analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

