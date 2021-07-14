PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $154.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.62.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

