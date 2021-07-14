PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PepsiCo also updated its FY21 guidance to +12% to ~$6.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.62.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $152.96 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $153.91. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

