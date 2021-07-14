PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEP stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $154.54. 232,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,608. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

