Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin Sells 1,265 Shares

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $108,157.50.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,534. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.51%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

