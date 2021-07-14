PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. 53,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,037,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,214 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 545,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

