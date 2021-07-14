PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.39.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at $422,876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Ann Youssouf sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $599,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,191,787 shares of company stock worth $72,338,348 and have sold 598,072 shares worth $36,262,736. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.