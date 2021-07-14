Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Pendle has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $10.58 million and $33,644.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00118389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00153785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,884.07 or 0.99945701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.00945079 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.