Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

PTON opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 193.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,274,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,767 shares valued at $84,018,260. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,420,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

