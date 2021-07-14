PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Sells $47,250.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Director Ivar Siem sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 336,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,693. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.07. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $3.50.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 316.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PED. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded PEDEVCO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held approximately 37,068 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

