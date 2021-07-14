Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $99.80 and a 52 week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.