Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Invests $196,000 in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,732 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,802,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,785,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCAP stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

