Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,146 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of T opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

