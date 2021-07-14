Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,006,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 191,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 37,435 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

