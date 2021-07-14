Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at B. Riley

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,089.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 241,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 221,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

