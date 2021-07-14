PDT Partners LLC Sells 35,178 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,178 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in General Motors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 436,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,692,910. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.85. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

