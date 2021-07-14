PDT Partners LLC Sells 33,179 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,179 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Boot Barn worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,903. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $3,782,311.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

