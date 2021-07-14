PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of G traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,207. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

