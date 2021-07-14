PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 375,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 224,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 28.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,778,390 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,454,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.31. 990,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,495,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

