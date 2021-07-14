PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,466 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.